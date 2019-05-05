Times best TV, Nation 2019 ‘Media House of the Year’: Misa Malawi decries delay in ATI law enactment

Nation Publications Limited (NPL) has been named 2019 ‘Media House of the Year’ for its “professionality and consistency” at a Malawi Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)—Malawi function held at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel to commemorate World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) on Saturday.

Chief judge, Sydney Kankuzi, hailed NPL for “maintaining standards”, and soldiering own with zeal inspite of a myriad of challenges.

NPL also dominated individual awards in various categories with the overall winner being Albert Sharra.

Sharra, currently a PhD candidate at the University of Wits in South Africa, has been awarded a full scholarship by UNICAF University to study in discipline of his choice.

He said he was “humbled” to scoop the overall winner badge three times in the last four years.

NPL also won the Best Electronic Media House of the Year

Times Group was decorated with Best Media House of the Year (Television) while Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) is 2019 Best Media House of the Year (Radio).

Zodiak has won the award for the 12th year now in a row.

ZBS managing director, Gospel Kazako, said they were profoundly excited and humbled with the award.

“We thank all our business partners, an our listeners. We also thank our critics for chiding us when we go the wrong path. They make us better and better,” said Kazako.

Earlier, Misa-Malawi chaiperson, Teresa Ndanga, blamed government for lipservice on failure to have the Access to Information (ATI) law enacted.

“They [Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government] promised to have the ATI law working in their 2014 manifesto. But, now, just seventeen days before elections, nothing has happened,” said Ndanga.

Ndanga also expressed disappointment with Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Henry Mussa, for failure to grace the function.

“I am disappointed that he [Mussa] is not here despite being invited way before today,” she said.

But information director in the ministry, Gideon Munthali, said Mussa was engaged but promised journalists that the ATI would be enacted soon.

“It will be enacted soon. It will start working,” said Munthali.

