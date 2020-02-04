Muluzi praises ‘democratic breakthrough’ ConCourt ruling to nullify Malawi election
Former president Bakili Muluzi has hailed the Constitutional Court judges who have annulled last year’s presidential elections, saying it has marked a significant moment in history.
In a landmark judgment, the Constitution Court has nullified the election victory of President Peter Mutharika and ordered a a new ballot within 150 days, days as judges found that evidence of fraud and malpractice meant the results of the poll could not be allowed to stand.
Making his comment on the ruling, Muluzi the only Head of State who governed Malawi uninterrupted for two-term offive , said the unanimous decision by the judges demonstrates to the world the strength of the country’s democracy.
“The example we have set will now be under close scrutiny as such I would like to appeal to all leaders, political parties and their supporters to understand the judgement.
” We can only move forward as a nation with continued with the continued spirit of a free and fair democracy and commitment to development, ” says Muluzi.
He then thanked Malawians for the peaceful conduct before, during and after the ruling, saying it is democratic breakthrough.
The court ruled that the election’s integrity had been tainted by irregularities.
Opposition supporters celebrated wildly in the streets and pubs. It was a rare victory for them.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Muluzi ikanakhala wachilungamu sukanam’bera Chakwamba ma vote ndikuphetsa ana osalakwa Ku Chilobwe. Tsekani pakamwa msaoneke ngati anzeru.
We also had to push, shove, duduruza this man out of office.
Nayenso uyu anamubera Gwanda Chskuamba psno its Democracy cos ndi anzake???? Iye nthawi yake Judiciary was compromised. I agree with the other writer that we could have celebrated if this guy was behind bars because it’s where he belongs. These Mutharikas who are destroying our country its him who introduced them to Malawians
Bakili should simply shut up. He raped our constitution left, right and centre. He is the Chief Architect of Malawi’s woes today!!!!!!
He is free to speak! Do you have a right to stop him
A Muluzi ati kukonza kapansi with the in coming new govt………..all we need from this crook is sound health to see his K1.2 billion case graft case concluded.
Muluzi should be the last person to comment. We are where we are not in shambles because of the many problems he created.
Get out Muluzi
I agree with you. He is next inline. He is another savage. I don’t think he is breathing well wherever he is.
This would have been the best time for Bakili to keep very quiet. If there was indeed the rule of law in this country, he would have been rotting in jail right now. Mxii! Ase!!
What’s ‘two-term offive?’ Zizungu za atola nkhani a Nyasatimes nthawi zina zimandidutsa.
How? He surpressed it in 1999 and now wants to act hero? Za zii
Palibe cha nzeru chomwe Muluzi angalanhule wautisru kwambiri wadagulitsa Malawi ku family ya yomweyi chifukwa chopanga hand pick Bingu. Iwe muluzi ukunamizira kudwala kukayankha milandu choka. Khala chete khakhakha muluzi kodi imfa imfa ili kuti ikutenge ukapume mwa mtendere waononga dziko lino. Ukushashalika ndi zopanda nzeru asiyire anthu anzeru adzilankhula. Ndiponso ma cadet muchenjere after election, we’ll revenge all your brutal acts.