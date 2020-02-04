Muluzi praises ‘democratic breakthrough’ ConCourt ruling to nullify Malawi election

February 4, 2020 Owen Khamula & Zawadi Chilunga-Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Former president Bakili Muluzi has hailed the Constitutional Court judges who  have annulled last year’s presidential elections, saying it has marked a significant moment in history.

Muluzi: Hail court ruling to annual presidential election as a step forward for democracy

In a landmark judgment,   the Constitution Court has nullified the election victory of President Peter Mutharika  and ordered a a new ballot within 150 days, days as judges  found that evidence of fraud and malpractice meant the results of the poll could not be allowed to stand.

Making his comment on the ruling, Muluzi the only Head of State  who governed Malawi uninterrupted for two-term offive ,   said the unanimous decision by the judges demonstrates to the world the strength of the country’s democracy.

“The example we have set will  now be under close scrutiny as such I would like to appeal to all leaders, political parties and their supporters to understand the judgement.

” We can only move forward as a nation with continued with the continued spirit of a free and fair democracy and commitment to development, ” says Muluzi.

He then thanked Malawians for the peaceful conduct before, during and after the ruling, saying it is democratic breakthrough.

The court ruled that the election’s integrity had been tainted by irregularities.

Opposition supporters celebrated wildly in the streets and pubs. It was a rare victory for them.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
NsikidziChandAgenda Setting TheoryDavid Wa BethaKeen Observer Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chand
Guest
Chand

Muluzi ikanakhala wachilungamu sukanam’bera Chakwamba ma vote ndikuphetsa ana osalakwa Ku Chilobwe. Tsekani pakamwa msaoneke ngati anzeru.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Wa Betha
Guest
David Wa Betha

We also had to push, shove, duduruza this man out of office.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Nayenso uyu anamubera Gwanda Chskuamba psno its Democracy cos ndi anzake???? Iye nthawi yake Judiciary was compromised. I agree with the other writer that we could have celebrated if this guy was behind bars because it’s where he belongs. These Mutharikas who are destroying our country its him who introduced them to Malawians

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Peter Dambe
Guest
Peter Dambe

Bakili should simply shut up. He raped our constitution left, right and centre. He is the Chief Architect of Malawi’s woes today!!!!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

He is free to speak! Do you have a right to stop him

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

A Muluzi ati kukonza kapansi with the in coming new govt………..all we need from this crook is sound health to see his K1.2 billion case graft case concluded.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Munyane
Guest
Munyane

Muluzi should be the last person to comment. We are where we are not in shambles because of the many problems he created.

Get out Muluzi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nsikidzi
Guest
Nsikidzi

I agree with you. He is next inline. He is another savage. I don’t think he is breathing well wherever he is.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

This would have been the best time for Bakili to keep very quiet. If there was indeed the rule of law in this country, he would have been rotting in jail right now. Mxii! Ase!!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sahara
Guest
Sahara

What’s ‘two-term offive?’ Zizungu za atola nkhani a Nyasatimes nthawi zina zimandidutsa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nyapapi
Guest
Nyapapi

How? He surpressed it in 1999 and now wants to act hero? Za zii

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ian Gumba
Guest
Ian Gumba

Palibe cha nzeru chomwe Muluzi angalanhule wautisru kwambiri wadagulitsa Malawi ku family ya yomweyi chifukwa chopanga hand pick Bingu. Iwe muluzi ukunamizira kudwala kukayankha milandu choka. Khala chete khakhakha muluzi kodi imfa imfa ili kuti ikutenge ukapume mwa mtendere waononga dziko lino. Ukushashalika ndi zopanda nzeru asiyire anthu anzeru adzilankhula. Ndiponso ma cadet muchenjere after election, we’ll revenge all your brutal acts.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago