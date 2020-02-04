Malawi Parliament starts work on ConCourt order over 50+1 electoral rule
Parliament says it is to start wiring immediately on a Constitutional Court order to put in place relevant laws for electoral reforms on 50+1 rule.
Judge Healey Potani on Monday gave the 193-strong House 21 days to meet and pass the 50+1 rule.
The court pointed out that country’s current electoral system for presidential elections, the plurality-based First Past the Post (FPTP) system needs reforms and recommend reforming the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA) that in it’s current state it doesn’t provide means of handling cases where none of the candidates has a majority vote.
Officials from Parliament says they will start working on the legislation, saying the 21 day ultimatum expires when parliament will be in session for the midterm budget.
Since the introduction of multiparty politics in Malawi, the FPTP electoral system has been used for the selection of the country’s president.
Under these rules, the candidate on the ballot who gets the most votes is duly elected.
On two another occasions, in 2004 and 2014, the president-elect gathered only about 36 percent of the votes. That is, in the latter elections, altogether 64 percent of the voters selected other candidates and their votes were thus “wasted” (i.e. valid votes that ultimately do count towards the election of a candidate).
Furthermore, the candidates coming in second have received more than 25 percent of voting support in all five elections organised since 1994 and in three of the elections; even the candidate coming in third has gathered support, above 18 percent.
Don’t also forget the age limit for presidential contestants, it should be 70. And this should be implemented before the forthcoming election. Swearing in of the president should take place 30days after an announcement of the results. Parliament should be the appointing authority of the electoral commissioners. Members of parliament should also have a term limit of 10 years serving in that portfolio. We should adopt a South African system where a party is voted instead of an individual.
Thanks to the constitution judges for the greatest judgement of out time in Malawi. Democratic country should have democratic electoral system. To the members of parliament remember also to put an alternative especially when none of the presidential candidates has amassed 50+1%, what should be happening in such scinerio. This can repeat itself in future.Solve it know as u are putting in place the 50+1% centage.
For real democracy we need to see this happening. If indeed our MPs have the heart to serve , they will pass the bill easily.
Real contest osati zolowa mopapatiza.
I can see someone going into plot no one easily if this 50+1 bill is voted into law.
We need to start fresh with fresh ideas 50+1 we need fair and credible elections………….bravo concourt you have done a great job.!!!!!!