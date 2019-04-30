Muluzi salutes Kenneth Kaunda as Zambia’s founding father clocks 95

Malawi former president Bakili Muluzi on Sunday joined other former African leaders who joined Zambia’s founding president and liberation hero Kenneth Kaunda as he celebrated his 95th birthday.

Muluzi paid tribute to Kaunda for the role he played in giving the freedom fighters from different African movements a base to operate from.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991, and celebrates his birthday on April 28.

Other former presidents who attended the luncheon, hosted by incumbent Zambian president Edgar Lungu, included Namibia’s former presidents Samuel Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba, and Botswana’s former president Festus Mogae.

Others included Mozambique’s Joachim Chissano and South Africa’s Jacob Zuma.

Before the luncheon, Chissano led his fellows in laying wreaths at the mausoleums of Zambia’s fallen presidents.

Kaunda, among others, is remembered as a symbol of dedication to the complete decolonisation of Africa.

In a thread on twitter, South Africa’s Zuma said Kaunda put the country on the path of development and peace.

