Malawi’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba—who is also President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate—has emerged as one of the most influential voices on regional economic integration, urging banks and financial institutions to embrace Corporate Social Investment and channel more resources into Africa’s productive sectors.

Speaking during a high-level panel discussion on trade facilitation between Malawi and Mozambique, Mumba said the continent’s development will not be driven by “magic” but by deliberate and bold action. He challenged financial institutions to move beyond traditional banking models and actively support trade, investment, and inclusive growth.

“Banks and financial institutions must be partners in Africa’s economic transformation. Financing productive sectors is not charity—it is the smartest investment for our shared future,” Mumba declared, drawing wide applause.

The Minister also revealed that progress is being made on the One-Stop Border Post and the Simplified Trade Regime Agreement between Malawi and Mozambique, initiatives he described as critical to unlocking opportunities for small-scale traders, cross-border investors, and regional supply chains.

Mumba reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between Malawi and Mozambique, describing it as a solid foundation for deeper trade and economic cooperation that can set the tone for wider African integration.

Beyond his ministerial role, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has built a reputation as one of Malawi’s most charismatic and pragmatic political leaders. A trained engineer and seasoned technocrat, he brings technical expertise, business acumen, and political vision to the national stage. His nomination as Chakwera’s running mate has been widely interpreted as a masterstroke—infusing the MCP ticket with fresh energy, technocratic credibility, and cross-generational appeal.

With his blend of technical know-how, political sharpness, and a bold reformist voice, Mumba is increasingly being seen not just as a running mate, but as a rising statesman ready to redefine Malawi’s trade and economic future.

