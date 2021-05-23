Music enthusiast Chikumbutso Mtoloshi Chinkombero establishes music promo firm in Lilongwe

Lilongwe-based music fan Chikumbutso Mtoloshi Chinkombero has established a music firm to contribute towards the promotion of the music industry in Malawi.

The firm is called Success Entertainment and it opened its doors in 2019, but rolled out its operations in 2021.

The firm has worked with renowned musicians, Skeffa Chimoto, Lucius Banda, Janta, Macelba, Saint, Thomas Chibade and Atot Manje, among others.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Chinkombero said his main intention is to promote the welfare of artists, especially the youths, less privileged and the undermined talented ones so as to make their music known to the public and enable them to earn from their talent.

He said the firm has already achieved a number of things such as the signing of a management deal with one of the renowned local music artists Thomas Chibade to unearth some upcoming artists such as Quessy, Galizy and Quazha.

“This deal will enable the upcoming artists to make their talents heard. The deal has already benefitted Quessy, Galizy and Gazha and we hope many are going to be prompted via the firm,” explained Chinkombero.

He promised that Success Entertainment has a lot to offer in the music industry and that music lovers should expect more from the firm.

“Our fans should be ready as we bring top notch artists both local and international. At the same time, they should expect us to balance up our stage with young and upcoming artists, because our intention is to create an environment where the music industry has to be properly transitioned,” he said.

Chinkombero said apart from promoting the music industry, which they believe is vital for socioeconomic growth of the country, the firm does not receive support from companies.

He asked companies and independent businesspersons to consider partnering with his firm.

