Musician Onesimus swims in Bushiri anointing: Receives heroes welcome in Kenya

Malawian South Africa-based musician Onesimus of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) says he is shocked with the honour and respect he has received in Kenya where he is expected to minister this weekend.

The Tchuku-Tchuku hitmaker arrived in Mombasa, Kenya, Friday morning as he begins his East African music tour.

Onesimus recently released his second gospel album, Messenger, under the Major 1 Records Label and is promoting it during the tour.

“I am greatly shocked with the level of honor and respect I have received here. I had a police escort and my room is being guarded by the police,” said Onesimus.

He added that he understands that he works under the anointing of the Major Prophet, Bushiri.

The artist trekked to South Africa six years ago after attracting the interest of Bushiri.

He then ditched secular music for gospel.

The 14-track album is a follow up to his debut gospel album Epikaizo, which he released soon after relocating to South Africa. And the artist believes his trade has improved tremendously since he moved to the rainbow nation.

Onesimus has worked with some established names in the game including producer DJ Megi and DJ Moruti. He has also hooked South Africa’s hotshot Babes Wondumo on a song which was produced by DJ Megi and Destruction Boys.

He said: “The album is packed with different messages. But mainly the overriding theme is about bringing hope to souls who feel and appear lost.”

Apart from the title track itself, the album has other songs such as Overdue, Sound of Peace, Don’t Pass Me By, Die For You, He Will Never Fail, Major 1’s Prayer, Trending, Shekele, Superstar, Hossana among others. The album was done in Afro-pop genre.

The Sinditha Kumvetsa hit-maker also plans to promote the album in Malawi through shows whose dates will be announced later.

