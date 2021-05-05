Musician Sergius launches Learn Easy Campaign

Lilongwe based music artist Sergius real name Frazier Yassin has established “Learn Easy Campaign” aimed at reaching out to needy learners in various schools in Malawi.

Sergius’ first task was helping out needy learners with various items for teaching and learning plus Covid-19 materials in Balaka district, specifically Dziwa School.

According to Sergius, the initiative strives to ensure that every child in the village has a level playing field when they begin their primary to secondary education.

“Learn Easy Campaign partnered with Mot by Annie and fashion brand that helped us donate 120 reusable masks for the teachers and some pupils during this Covid-19 Pandemic,” he said.

Dziwa is an educational initiative in Balaka that helps prepare young children for success in kindergarten, and through primary school.

Catherine Fukulani, a veteran in education founded Dziwa School in 2010 when she retired to settle in her village.

She realized that the levels of illiteracy and drop outs were high, as the nearest school was over 10km to the village.

“Dziwa was born to help kids from the communities learn to read and write and I envisioned a program that would give these children the start they needed to succeed in their education.

“Dziwa educational program hopes to have college students and community volunteers to work with kids in low-income areas,” Fukulani explained.

The school program provides a consistent and positive environment to help them develop the necessary skills.

Dziwa promotes critical skills in language, literacy, and social-emotional development.

The school is funded through donations, revenue comes from individuals, currently runs on Fukulani’s personal funds to supply teaching materials, meals for pupils and salaries for the teachers, and in-kind contributions.

Astoundingly, more than 80 percent of the operating budget goes to the program.

As such, Sergius album “My Mother’s Child” is only selling at MK2,000 to help fund other school rescue initiatives.

“My Mother’s Child” album was produced by Mic Blaze, Phava and Justus Divine including a skit and outro.

The album was recorded at Day Break studios, mixed by Nefter and Mastered by Justus.

