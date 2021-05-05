National Planning Commission applauds Tonse govt for demonstrating political will to complete old projects

The National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali has applauded the Tonse Alliance government for demonstrating a political will to ensuring successful completion of development projects initiated and started by the previous political regimes.

Munthali, whose Commission was created to spearhead sustainable wealth creation for all Malawians, told Nyasa Times that he is even excited to see the Vice President supervising the projects to ensure their quality and timely completion.

“This mind-set should never be taken for granted for its sustenance is also dependent on well-meaning Malawians recognizing such good efforts, thereby encouraging them to do more. This at the heart of the spirit that led to formation of the National Planning Commission, which is to promote a culture of continuity of good development policies and programmes and promoting their scaling-up,” he said.

NPC is championing the Malawi 2063 or MW2063 – a long term development plan for the country, which has been widely applauded in its formulation.

Most Malawians, including policy makers, agree that it captures the aspirations of the people of Malawi and that it is highly relevant to the country.

Some sections of the society are, however, still in doubts about its implementation and their reference is often being made to past development plans, including Vision 2020, which were also acclaimed for their content but didn’t register on the ground.

But Munthali told Nyasa Times that he is among many other Malawians who are optimistic and are determined to make MW2063 different.

“There are so many things that give us hope that MW2063 will be a game changer and that is will be one planning document that will be associated more with action and results than just its beautiful terminology. One of the reasons that gives hope to MW2063 is that Malawians have demonstrated rare enthusiasm to change the course of the country, not just in politics but also in governance and economic management,” he said.

“And that passion is mostly visible among the youth who, because of increased exposure to transformation taking place elsewhere in the region and around the world, can’t comprehend why the same is not happening in Malawi. It is therefore more likely that unlike before, Malawians will be more proactive in demanding performance and taking to task the leadership at all levels if it derails them from achieving their aspirations,” added Munthali.

He emphasized that what Malawians should note is that the MW2063 document has drawn many lessons from Vision 2020 and other past development plans and has clearly spelt out how challenges that affected the full implementation of the past blue prints will be addressed.

Munthali said at the moment, mechanisms are being developed to ensure implementation of MW2063.

“As the National Planning Commission, we are coordinating the task of drafting the first 10 Year Implementation Plan of MW2063 which we expect to complete and deliver to the government and the people of Malawi very soon. After that, it will be nothing but action, action and more action. It is Time to Get Things Done!” he stressed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!