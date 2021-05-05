Prophet David Mbewe fetes street connected children, beggars and minibus touts in Limbe

Founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe today paid a surprise visit to Limbe Central Market where he distributed food and facemasks to street connected children, beggars and minibus touts.

No sooner than Mbewe had arrived at the market than large queues formed as street connected children, beggars and minibus touts lurched to receive the delicious hotel-prepared meal and facemasks.

The Prophet said in a telephone interview after the donation that the initiative is aimed at cushioning street children and minibus callboys from the devastating effects of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“I do realize that Covid-19 has had very bad impact on the social and economic livelihoods of everyone, including street connected children and callboys. So, I came here today to try to cushion the impact that the pandemic has had on this constituency,” said Mbewe who is also the president of the Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) and national chairperson for the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM).

He said faith leaders should feel duty-bound to complement the government efforts in addressing the impact of Covid-19 on Malawians, particularly the underprivileged who have been the worst hit.

Mbewe assured that his ministry would continue mobilizing resources towards the support of the poor in the society irrespective of their spiritual, political and regional backgrounds.

“Usually, I don’t count what I give out to the underprivileged. But I am happy that they do receive the little that I offer as my gift to them. My motive is to keep everyone safe from Covid-19 and to speak unity among Malawians,” he said.

Chisomo Phanga, one of the recipients who spoke through telephone, expressed gratitude to Mbewe for the assistance.

Phanga said the facemasks will go a long way in preventing them from contracting or spreading the virus.

“We appeal to other faith leaders to emulate the good example Prophet Mbewe has set,” he said.

