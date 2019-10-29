Muslim Association of Malawi says not against alcohol business

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has said it is not against the selling of beer in eastern Mangochi District.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday, MAM chairperson for Mnagohc, Sheik Fahadi Kamsuli, said people in the district are concerned with the manner the businesses is being conducted.

“Beer business has always been there even before us [Muslims], but we need the people to sell the beer at one location not just everywhere as it comprises the discipline in the community,” he said.

Kamsuli said some liquor shops mix beer with grocieries which may also affect those who do not take alcohol.

He asked Mangochi Town Council to relocate the beer sellers to one area.

“Lack of hygiene in most drinking places has forced us to ask the council to relocate them and we will not stop unti, they have been removed,” said Kamsuli.

In his remarks, Bishop Peter Likagwa of Pentecostal Church, who is also chairperson of Interfaith Committee in Mangochi, expressed concern on the way beer is sold in some shops.

“You find bottle stores everywhere. In the morning our kids pick the bottles on their way to school and drink the remaining beer,” he said.

He, however, ad vised youn people to refrain from violence whenever there is a misunderstanding.

MAM in collaboration with the Interfaith Committee in Mangohc briefed the media followun the pelting of bars with stones on Friday after the Muslims had finished their Friday prayers.

