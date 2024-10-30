Muslim Trust accused of defamation 

World Association Friends of Africa (WAFA) has accused Euro Charity Trust (ECT), a United Kingdom (UK) based charitable organisation, for making defamatory claims about the local organisation’s projects.

WAFA says ECT chairperson Dr Nasir Ahmed Awan MBE DL made claims that the association was operating its Qurbani Programme (sacrificial animal) for huge-profits and not charity.

The association’s administrator Muhammad Abdulah said in an interview that Dr Awan made serious allegations that threaten WAFA’s reputation and credibility.

Abdulah said the allegations from Dr Awan through his email of September 16th 2024 where he made the defamatory remarks were contrary to WAFA’s status as a non-profit entity with the sole aim of serving the underprivileged Muslim communities in Mangochi.

ECT claimed in the communication that while WAFA may have been distributing the Qurbani meat to surrounding areas in Mangochi it had been buying the livestock at cheaper prices and selling exorbitantly, making a profit of almost 80 percent.

The administrator strongly refuted the allegations against Qurbani programme, categorising them as unsubstantiated.

In response, WAFA wrote back on September 23rd and 30th 2024 demanding a public correction and retraction from Dr Awan and further warned that failure to address the matter will lead to legal action. Dr Awan has not yet responded to the demand letter.

By accusing WAFA of profiteering, the association argues that Dr Awan’s statement not only cast a shadow of doubt on its activities but also harmed its credibility among donors and the broader Muslim community.

“WAFA emphasised its commitment to transparency, accountability and high standards and demanded that Dr Awan stop defaming the organization and publicly correct the misinformation.

“Defamation, particularly in the charitable sector, can cause long-lasting damage. The accusations could have a ripple effect, raising scepticism among those who rely on WAFA’s transparency and goodwill.

Abdulah said with donor trust being the backbone of any charitable organisation, the damage caused by defamation goes beyond immediate financial losses and threatens the very existence of the organisation.

He said WAFA’s leadership remains resolute in seeking justice, asserting that without accountability, the defamation will continue to mislead the public and harm its standing with donors and the broader Muslim community.

“The silence from Dr Nasir Awan exacerbates the damage, as each day without a retraction further cements the harm to WAFA’s reputation and credibility,” he said.

WAFA, a Malawian charitable organisation involved in education, social welfare and community development projects, has emphasized that such claims undermine trust and may lead to donors withdrawing support, jeopardizing the ability of the organisation to continue its vital work.

WAFA partnered with Mehboob Memorial Centre MMC), a local branch of the Euro Charity Trust, to use its land for livestock storage and other developments under the Qurbani program.

Between August 2023 and March 2024, WAFA built infrastructure on the land, including a brick wall fence, livestock shelter, a house and an upgraded water system.

However, few months ago ECT demanded the land back through Afzal Majid, who is also a trustee, but categorically refused to compensate the association for the construction of a brick wall fence amounting to K27 million.

WAFA is still pushing for compensation in order to use the money to develop another land it has acquired.

Efforts to talk to Dr Awan were unsuccessful.

