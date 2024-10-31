UTM Convention Set to Proceed Against All Odds as Two Candidates Submit Nomination Papers

Despite numerous challenges and uncertainties, the UTM Party is steadfastly moving forward with its convention scheduled for November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu. This decision comes amidst various political hurdles, but the determination within the party remains strong as two candidates have officially submitted their nomination papers for the presidency.

Dalitso Kabambe and Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, both prominent figures within UTM, have stepped into the spotlight as the race intensifies.

Kabambe, who has been vocal about his commitment to the party’s founding principles, expressed optimism about the convention’s potential to unite members and chart a clear path for the future.

“Our convention is a testament to our resilience,” he stated. “We will not be deterred by obstacles; instead, we will focus on the vision that unites us.”

Kabambe’s campaign emphasizes inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, promising to address the needs of all Malawians. His candidacy is grounded in the belief that UTM can be a force for positive change, reinforcing the legacy of its founders.

On the other hand, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka is equally determined to energize the party with his dynamic approach. Known for his innovative ideas, Mtumbuka is advocating for immediate leadership to drive transformative change. “We must seize this moment and build a powerful UTM together,” he said after submitting his nomination papers. “This convention is a critical step towards realizing our collective aspirations.”

The submission of nomination papers by both candidates marks a significant milestone for UTM, showcasing a commitment to democratic processes within the party. Party members are already buzzing with discussions about the contrasting visions each candidate brings, setting the stage for a spirited convention.

As the date approaches, the UTM Party is rallying its members around the convention theme of resilience and unity. With the backdrop of political challenges, the commitment to holding the convention stands as a symbol of hope and determination.

The upcoming election will not only decide the leadership of UTM but will also play a crucial role in shaping the party’s direction and influence in Malawi’s political landscape. With two strong candidates in the race, party members are eager to engage in a process that promises to invigorate the party and inspire collective action towards a brighter future.