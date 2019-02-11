Muslims, Christians leaders discuss peace

Top leadership of Muslims and Christians met in Blantyre on Saturday to discuss a wide range of issues including threats from some muslims in Mangochi who have threatened to deal with Catholics and burn down churches.

Leaders from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, the Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi and the Muslim Association of Malawi were also concerned with hate songs against Catholics in Mangochi.

The Qudria Muslim Association of Malawi chairman chief Kawinga said there was need to find lasting solutions to issues that were to jeopardisethe peaceful co-existence of muslims and Christians.

“We just wanted to get to the bottom of these issues as leaders and find lasting solutions,” he said.

Episcopal Conference of Malawi chairman Arch Bishop Thomas Msusa said Muslims and Christians have co-existed peacefully in Malawi for the past 100 years.

“Muslim students and Christian students go to the same schools, either Christian schools or muslim schools and sit side by side so we want this peaceful co-existence to continue,” he said.

Msusa also said the leaders agreed on how to run religious run schools in multi-religion communities.

