Catholic bishop urges politicians to embrace issue-based campaign

February 11, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

A Catholic Church  bishop has urged politicians to embrace issue-based campaign as the country gears up for the May 21 highly contested tripartite election.

Bishop Masikuwa: Against hate speeches

Bishop Peter Masikuwa said this on Saturday when his Chikwawa diocese  commemorated World Day for the Sick.

“We want the elections to be peaceful and this can only be achieved if our politicians stick to issue-based campaign instead of castigating or insulting each other,” said the bishop.

Masikuwa then urged Malawians to pray for the politicians so that they are guided by the holy spirit to embrace issue-based campaign if the elections are to be free, fair and credible.

The Bishop urged Malawians to vote for politicians who promote peace and embrace issue-based campaign, saying the elections should not be a divisive tool for the ever united Malawi

