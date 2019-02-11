DPP withdraws Mumba, replaces Mzomera with his wife as parliamentary candidate

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has removed Mzimba Hora party parliamentary candidate Henry Mumba just days after he was picked to replace Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and replaced him with the wife of the embattled member of parliament in the area Martha MzomeraNgwira.

Mumba had just been picked just a day before because the MP MzomeraNgwira was eligible to stand as a parliamentary candidate because the High Court declared him bankrupt.

Martha presented her nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday at Balala.

Party officials were elusive on the matter, why they opted for the wife of Mzomera Ngwira instead of Mumba but Mzomera Ngwira confirmed the twist of the political events.

The candidacy withdrawal letter was signed by party secretary general Grasieder Jeffrey.

Ngwira accused some politicians in the party of trying to curtail his political career in favour of Mumba but refused to name the politicians in question.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :