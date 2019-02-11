Mutharika yet to respond to mid- year review budget Parliament meeting

President Peter Mutharika is yet to endorse February 18 as the start of the mid-year budget review seating of parliament, the last of this cohort of legislators before the May 21 highly contested elections.

Some legislators are already expressing anxiety over Mutharika’s delays to respond to the letter by Speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya to set February 18 as the start of the mid-year budget review seating.

“We are of the view that the government does not want us to meet, it might be that the ruling party has used the money for the meeting for campaign purposes,” said one opposition legislator who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

But minister of Information and government spokesperson Henry Mussa said the members of parliament need to be patient over the matter.

“We still have ample time, tell the honourable members of parliament to be patient and calm, the President will respond in due course,” said Mussa.

He said the government business for the seating of parliament is already there as well as the money for the allowances of the legislators and other logistics.

“What we are waiting for is just a green light from the president,” he said.

The meeting of parliament will go without Lazarus Chakwera who resigned from his parliamentary seat and as Leader of Opposition in parliament to comply with a law which compels him to do so if he had to contest as a presidential candidate.

Atupele Muluzi also gave up his Machinga north east parliamentary seat but might be in parliament as minister of Health.

