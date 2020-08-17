Musukwa donates to volleyball in Mzuzu

Mzuzu-based Killy Musukwa has donated a complete set of uniform and a ball to Geisha Volleyball Team in Mzuzu.

Musukwa, who owns AIA Business Consultancy, made the donation on Monday morning at Geisha where he is a new resident.

The former Eagle Claws volleyball player said he found it necessary to support the team just as he was doing when he was residing at Mzilawaingwe where he was supporting Mzilawaingwe Football Club and a ladies’ team together with his friends.

“I just decided to contribute something to the new community that I am in. I like volleyball. I have been playing volleyball since I was young. I also played for the popular Eagle Claws, a Mzuzu based police volleyball team.

“I feel sports development is not for government alone but all of us Malawians can do a little something to develop our sports. I am aware that sporting activities were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic but when the pandemic subsides, the youth will have to go back to their respective sporting disciplines.

“Geisha Volleyball Team would like to start participating in the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) tournaments and it was so important that I donated these materials,”Musukwa explained to Nyasa Times.

Coach for the team, Daniel Wowa, thanked Musukwa for the kind gesture.

“This donation is timely. We have a vibrant volleyball team here which is ready to compete with all those teams like Moyale, Eagle Claws, Blue Eagles and all those others but we were lacking balls and a complete uniform.

“We thank Mr Musukwa for giving us this merchandise. Players are so motivated and will work hard when sports resumes in Malawi,” Wowa said.

Chairperson for Northern Region Volleyball League, Kafumu Nkhoma, hailed Musukwa for the gesture.

“This is a welcome development. Sports is one thing that keeps our youth busy. Government alone cannot do everything for the youth in terms of sports. Individuals can support sports in any way they can manage and this is why we thank Mr Musukwa very much for what he has done,” remarked Ng’oma.

