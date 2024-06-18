Mutharika and Chakwera relationship: How cool are these two to each other?

After becoming president, Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera together with the first lady, Monica, travelled from Lilongwe to visit former president, Professor Arthur Mutharika, at his house in Mangochi. During the burial of the departed veep Saulos Chilima, Chakwera left his seat and went where Mutharika sat to offer his condolences. Do these gestures tell us about the inherent humility of Chakwera or the receptive nature of Mutharika?

Malawians from different political divides continue to share their opinion as to how President Lazarus Chakwera and his predecessor, Peter Mutharika relates.

Questions that emerge always stop at understanding how, despite being political rivals, these two view each other outside their different political differences.

Arguably, despite indirect spates here and there from their political errand boys, Mutharika and Chakwera have displayed a considerable level of decorum which, arguably, presents an interesting critical juncture to debate and explore how the former and the incumbent should relate.

As a context, it must be recalled that after becoming president, Chakwera together with the first lady, Monica, travelled from Lilongwe to visit former president, Professor Arthur Mutharika, at his house in Mangochi.

Mutharika is again on the record to have said, in that Times Exclusive interview, that despite having Chakwera’s number he doesn’t want to disturb him with calls because he understands the complexities involved in running the affairs of the nation.

Interestingly, while announcing Chilima’s passing, Chakwera indicated that he has spoken to all former head of states and they have given him all the needed support and comfort.

Again, during the burial of departed veep Saulos Chilima, Chakwera left his seat and went where Mutharika sat to offer his condolences.

These gestures reveal a certain level of inherent humility in Chakwera at the same time it also tells us how receptive Mutharika is to Chakwera. However, we shouldn’t forget that Mutharika refused to hand over power to Chakwera, and never showed in any transitional procedures—despite accepting defeat without causing mayhem.

Certainly, it is becoming evident that, despite their political differences, these two leaders have exhibited certain level of statesmanship when many expected them to be warring over any political development.

However, on the Chilima burial gesture, some Malawians have heaped praise on Chakwera for his deep humility displayed when he reached out to Mutharika and his wife Gertrude.

Mutharika, of course, arrived first before Chakwera—which, on its own, is a gesture that the former president respects protocol and authority. Interestingly, some commentators argue that by Chakwera stepping down of the high table, and followed Mutharika where he was sitting and greeted him and his wife, was a break in protocol and unusual of a sitting head of state.

In fact some of the local people that watched the gesture, expressed deep shock how the President would humble himself and broke protocols to reach out to the former President.

“This is unusual. I am shell-shocked by Chakwera’s efforts of always trying to make peace with everyone. You would have expected Mutharika to approach Chakwera because he saw him arriving but he took no effort to do that,” said Noxy Zayezaye after he witnessed what happened.

Another mourner said Chakwera has shown that he does not keep grudges with anyone and is a man who loves peace and promotes co-existence and unity.

“That was a rare moment and if I were Mutharika, I would feel embarrassed and conduct self-assessment of my actions,” observed the mourner.

All in all, the two leaders have shown Malawians that, despite political differences, we have a nation to serve and a country to protect.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!