Does Mutharika’s step son, Tadikira, has a case to answer or not? Mzuzu High Court to rule tomorrow

The High Court in Mzuzu will tomorrow, deliver its ruling on whether Tadikira Mafubza, former president Peter Mutharika step son, and five other people suspected to have had a hand in the murder of about 30 Ethiopian nationals have a case to answer or not.

Bodies of the 30 Ethiopian nationals were found buried in a mass grave inside Mtangatanga forest in Mzimba district in October, 2022.

Following the discovery of the bodies, 6 people were arrested in connection to their murder and the state opened a case of aggravated manslaughter and human trafficking against the suspects.

However, when they appeared before the court the accused pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade witnesses in a quest to prove the case.

Earlier this year, the case was adjourned for both the state and the defense to provide to the court written submissions.

Meanwhile, according to a court document MIJOnline has seen, the case returns for the court to make a ruling on whether the accused have a case to answer or not.

The five other accused, beside Tadikira, are Samuel Navaya, Duncan Kalulu, David Luhanga, Thomas Kazembe and Boniface Nguluwe.

