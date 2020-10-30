Mutharika appoints Ackim Mwanza as DPP governor for North

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Peter Mutharika, has appointed Ackim Mwanza as the party’s regional caretaker governor for the northern region.

Nyasa Times understands that the appointment is with immediate effect, and that Mwanza will act in the capacity until the party elects a bonafide governor at its indaba.

Before his appointment, Mwanza was the party’s organising secretary for the region. He is also former parliamentarian for Mzimba Solola Constituency.

He replaces Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who is serving a four-year jail term for abuse of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources.

In his address to reporters, DPP vice president for the northern region, Goodall Gondwe, affirmed that Mwanza would only be working on an acting capacity.

“We want to inform you that our president has appointed Mr Mwanza as northern region caretaker governor. The appointment is with immediate effect,” said Gondwe at his Chimaliro house.

Mwanza’s appointment ends a feud between district governors who went separate ways after disagreeing on how a caretaker governor should be appointment.

While some said it was the party president’s prerogative to appoint the acting governor, others, led by Rumphi district governor Kondwani Harawa, argued they were in a position to appoint the governor and last week during a caucus in Mzuzu appointed Smart Mwakayira as their caretaker governor.

But the governors reversed their decision on Wednesday after meeting with Gondwe and the party’s legal advisor Charles Mhango who told them they had goofed.

Mhango and Gondwe told the group that their constitution empowers the president and not district regional governors.

