Mutharika appoints General Nundwe as Malawi diplomat to India

April 17, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Peter Mutharika has appointed former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commande  General Vincent Nundwe as Malawi’s High Commissioner to India.

Nundwe: Consoled with a diplomatic appointment

According to an announcement from the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government, Nundwe’s diplomatic appointment is subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Nundwe was removed  as the army commander  two weeks ago for undisclosed reasons.

He was immediately replaced with Peter Namathanga after rolling several heads in the MDF.

In social media platforms, Malawians said Nundwe was the great army general of all time who protected protesters.

In India, Nundwe will replace  former Chief Secretary to the Government George Mkondiwa  whose contract as Malawi High Commissioner  expired along side dozens of other diplomats elsewhere who are having recall letters.

