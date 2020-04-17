Mutharika appoints General Nundwe as Malawi diplomat to India

President Peter Mutharika has appointed former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commande General Vincent Nundwe as Malawi’s High Commissioner to India.

According to an announcement from the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government, Nundwe’s diplomatic appointment is subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Nundwe was removed as the army commander two weeks ago for undisclosed reasons.

He was immediately replaced with Peter Namathanga after rolling several heads in the MDF.

In social media platforms, Malawians said Nundwe was the great army general of all time who protected protesters.

In India, Nundwe will replace former Chief Secretary to the Government George Mkondiwa whose contract as Malawi High Commissioner expired along side dozens of other diplomats elsewhere who are having recall letters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!