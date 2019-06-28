Mutharika appoints Joseph Nangantani as new Malawi auditor general

President Peter Mutharika has appointee a substantive Auditor General (AG) Joseph Nangantani as Thomas Makiwa’s acting mandate expired five months ago.

Chief Secretary to the government, Lloyd Muhara confirmed that President Mutharika “in exercise of powers under Section 184 (3) of the Constitution” has appointed Nangantani to the post of Auditor General.

“The appointment is subject to confirmation by the National Assembly,” said Muhara.

It is about a year now since the contract for the last Auditor General Stevenson Kamphasa expired.

Makiwa was appointed as Acting Auditor General, a position which can be held in an acting capacity for six months only as per Section 5(b) of the Public Audit Act of 2018.

Last year, government promised that the new AG would be hired by December 2018.

Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development spokesperson Davies Sado said an independent body conducted interviews after an advert was placed in the local newspapers as per requirements, asking for a candidate for the position.

Nangantani who is working as an audit, tax and advisory partner for AMG Global beat two other candidates during the interviews.

The law empowers the President to “appoint an Auditor General only from the names on the list recommended by the selection panel”.

On June 18 last year, Mutharika appointed Harold Mwala as Auditor General following the expiry of Kumphasa’s contract.

However, the appointment was faulted for disregarding the Public Audit Act of 2018; hence, it was subsequently withdrawn. In October, the Office of the President and Cabinet, through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, advertised the post.

