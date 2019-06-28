Mwanamvekha unveils K511.3 billion Malawi provisional budget

June 28, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development  Joseph Mwanamvekha has presented a K511.3 billion provisional  budget in Parliament  which allows Treasury to tap funds from consolidated account to carry on government services from 1st July  to 31st October, 2019.

Minister of Finance Mwanamvekha delivering the provisional budget for the 2019/2020 financial year-pic by Lisa Kadango.

Total revenue and grants are estimated at K410 billion, according to the budget.

Mwanamvekha, an economist and former banker,  said before September this year, the nation should have the full fiscal plan in place to ensure all aspects of development are implemented as per government design.

He said the provisional budget, as provided for in the Constitution, has a maximum timeframe of four months, giving room for government to prepare a full budget.

Mwanamveka said the provisional budget have  information on statutory expenses such as salaries, pensions and gratuities.

“Before the end of September, we need to have a full budget to be approved by Parliament and passed and the provisional budget of four months will form part of the full national budget,” said the country’s purse keeper.

He said the provisional budget has been necessitated by the late constitution of the Cabinet, which President Peter Mutharika appointed on June 19.

Mwanamvekha, who once worked as Secretary to the Treasury,  moves from Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development where he was credited with boosting food security through surplus harvests of maize, Malawi’s staple grain.

He replaces Goodall Gondwe, who has been the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for a decade. Gondwe is now President Mutharika’s chief economic advisor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Al-FayeedNjolo mpiluNOSTRADAMASMbanjibishop Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Al-Fayeed
Guest
Al-Fayeed

Zoti mube ndi zingati pamenepa?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Zidyewe restraurant tsopano.skomo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
NOSTRADAMAS
Guest
NOSTRADAMAS

budget yoti abeso iyi agalu awa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mbanji
Guest
Mbanji

He is one of the best performers he walks the talk together with Mhango former Transport Minister

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bishop
Guest
bishop

zizichitikatu zomwe mwazilemba mumabajetimo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago