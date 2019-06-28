British guest house owner  in Malawi ‘suffocated to death with plastic bag’ dominate UK press

The United Kingdom (UK) media has picked up a story of a British guest house owner who has been found dead near his home in Malawi.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Star and Daily Mail newspapers reported that Alan Fay, 57, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning close to the Lake View Resort.

Citing Malawi media, the British media reported that Fay, believed to be a guesthouse owner in the area, suffered deep cuts to his head and face.

Malawi Police confirmed the death and arrested the manager of the resort in connection with the incident.

Peter Kalaya, Northern Region police spokesperson said Fay left the resort at around 8pm on Wednesday to escort the manager home on foot.

Police are keeping in custody Gift Mtambo in connection with the killing, who also worked at Lake View Resort.

He added: “The assailants also went away with his two mobile phones. Fay’s body has since been taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be done.”

Mr Fay’s wife Tina Kamanga is said to have become worried when her husband didn’t return home prompting her to sound the alarm and launch a search party.

Cops have advised people in the area not to walk around alone and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Fay was found less than 12 hours later in a bush not far up the road, 100 metres away from the resort.

