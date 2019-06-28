NBS Bank top management fathers spend time with less privileged kids at Jacaranda

In honoring their pledge that they will donate K1 million to an orphanage as commemoration of World Father’s Day, which is celebrated on June 16, NBS Bank’s top management fathers, visited Jacaranda Foundation where they interacted with its less privileged children as well as to present the donation they pledged.

“I am very happy to be part of this event, where we, the fathers of NBS Bank have come to interact with the kids here at Jacaranda House,” said NBS’ Limbe Zone Cluster Manager Andrew Kambalame.

“You may recall that on Father’s Day We promised to give a donation of K1 million to an orphanage and today we have come to fulfill that pledge.

“At NBS Bank we believe that we exist not only for our sake but for the sake of others as well. For us, Father’s Day means much more — it reminds us of the obligations we have beyond our homes.

“It reminds us that our parenthood stretches beyond our biological kids. It reminds us that we earn a living not for our families alone, but for others.

“Like Winston Churchill said and I quote: ‘We make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give.’ So, we are humbled by the commitment that the board, management and staff of Jacaranda House are making. It is a total sacrifice.

“It is therefore necessary for corporate companies and individuals alike to hold hands with you by supporting you materially or financially, so that we make the load lighter.”

NBS Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kwanele Ngwenya said they came up with this initiative because every child has a right to a father and that they have a role to play to also make the less privileged happy as well.

“We believe that we are fathers not only to our biological kids, but even to those that don’t currently have their biological fathers. We must always remember and practise this,” Ngwenya said.

On March 8 this year, NBS Bank celebrated International Women’s Day with female customers across the country to join the rest of the world in celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The first two women customers who entered its banking country wide were given a Chitenje as an appreciation that the Bank appreciates their custom and also announced that from now on NBS will also be giving a priority service to all women in their service centres.

This means that, all women will be spending less time in their banking halls because there will be a special teller cubicle which will specifically serve women customers.

