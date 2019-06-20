Mutharika appoints Nankhumwa as Leader of House, Lunji as deputy: Vuwa chief whip

President Peter Mutharika has appointed the government leadership in parliament with Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa as the leader of the House.

Nankhumwa held the same position in the last cohort of Parliament after he replaced George Chaponda who was entangled in a maize procurement scandal.

Chaponda was acquitted by the court following allegations of misprocurement of maize from Zambia by Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation.

He got re-elected back to Parliament but has not been drafted in the new Cabinet meaning he will be a backbencher in the House.

Making the announcement, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara said journalist-turned-politician Nankhumwa will be assisted by Nkhotakota North East legislator Martha Lunji, who has also been appointed Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation.

Both Nankhumwa and Lunji said they feel humbled to be appointed by the President to take up such a challenging post.

They promised to work according to the standing orders which govern the House.

President Mutharika has also appointed Symon Vuwa Kaunda, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development as government Chief Whip whose deputy is Mary Thom Navicha, the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare,

The statement said the appointments are with immediate effect.

Mutharika will this Friday deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

