Mutharika arrives in London for UK-Africa investment summit

President Peter Mutharika arrived in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday through Heathrow Airport where he is attending the UK – Africa Investment Summit slated for Monday.

The Malawi leader was welcomed in London by Malawi’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Kenna Mphonda, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila, Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Salim Bagus, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri, the business community and senior government officials among others.

President Mutharika is expected to address the summit on Wednesday, January 22.

The summit is expected to woo investors to invest in Malawi as the country will demonstrate through its companies at the summit, areas that require investment.

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) chairperson James Chuma told said President Muthariks’s presence at the summit gives confidence to the country’s business delegation.

Chuma said it was encouraging to have the Head of State at the summit, saying it gives confidence to the business community of a successful outcome from the summit which is expected to benefit the country through partnerships to be born from the forum.

According to MITC Chairperson, 16 companies from both the public and private sectors are set to participate in the summit.

“It is very encouraging that there is real growth for Malawi in terms of the economy which needs partnership with some of the foreign companies.

“The summit is one of the greatest forums offering such partnerships and this has given hope for our companies to participate,” he said.

Malawi is among 21 African countries invited to attend the summit.

The summit,which has been convened by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson,is bringing together the business community, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote investment opportunities across Africa as well as strengthening UK’s partnership with African nations to build a secure future for all the citizens.

The forum is expected to strengthen UK’s partnership with African countries and subsequently build a prosperous future for the people of Africa and the UK.

