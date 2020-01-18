Malawi Investment Forum expected to showcase at the UK-Africa summit

About 14 companies under the Malawi Investment Forum are expected to showcase their trading activities to investors at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

President Peter Mutharika said the summit would give the country an opportunity to showcase what it has to offer to investors.

Mutharika said he will offer a keynote address at the summit and this will broaden the country’s chances to be showcased at the global stage.

He said he will also meet potential investors and hold one-on-one meetings with them. He further said this will assist the country to create new business relationships with international investors.

“I will highlight what Malawi has to offer to the world, expressing the challenges that we are facing and also inviting them to come and sample what the country has, especially in the Agricultural sector,” he said.

He said 21 countries from Africa have been given an opportunity to take part in the meeting and Malawi has been lucky to be amongst the few countries.

The meeting will be hosted by the UK Government and this will be an inaugural ceremony. The summit will create new lasting partnerships to deliver more investments, jobs and growth to benefit people and businesses across Africa and the UK.

