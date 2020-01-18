Yang Chitika drops new song featuring Jamaica artists Rassi 

Malawian recording singer and guitarist , Yang Chitika has released a new song featuring Jamaican artist Rassi Jarrett titled My hearts Beats.

Heart beat is a love song which captures a man confessing his love for his lady, describing her as his heartbeat.

Yang, who is based in China,said the song is alredy out and that Malawians can start listening to it.

“This is a remix which l have done with the Jamaican artist.I did the same song with Krazy G,” he said.

Rassi’ is an exclusively militant Dancehall/Reggae artiste and songwriter whose innovative lyrical contents and flows are forged by his daily experiences.

The Jamaican artists born in a small town called ‘Bull Bay’, which is located in the eastern region of St Andrew.

In an interview, Rassi said working with the Malawian artist feels good because he is one of the talented musicians in Africa.

The young musical innovator said he respects Dancehall Icons such as: Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel and like these Dancehall legends, he believes that he will contribute to the next evolution of Dancehall music.

Apart from Rass, Yang has worked with some of the prominent artists in Malawi and beyond such as Praise Peterson (SA), Faith Mussa, Lawi, Patience Namadingo, Joshua Matonga, Julius Jules Banda, Erik Paliani, Enerst Ikwanga.

He has also performed at high profile events such as Ovation Fusion festival (2017), Tumaini festival (2018), Ufulu festival (2017-2018), Lake of Stars

