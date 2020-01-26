Mutharika arrives today with a song of peace

January 26, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 8 Comments

President Peter Mutharika, who left the country for   London, United Kingdom (UK) a week ago to attend the UK–Africa Investment Summit, returns home Sunday afternoon via Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe  after he ended his tour  by  stressing on the need for Malawians to maintain peace and order as the country awaits the outcome of the presidential election case.

Mutharika with DPP UK wing members
DPP UK wing members
Mutharika in a group photo with DPP UK wing leadership

Mutharika wrapped  up his tour of duty in London on Saturday when he held  an audience with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  UK’s Wing where he reiterated his resolve for providing leadership that lead to reconciliation and national unity.

Dr  Neza Kalirani-Chatuwa, the chairperson of DPP-UK wing told reporters  after the audience that they had a fruitful meeting which centred on peace and development.

According to Kalirani-Chatuwa,  the President briefed the team about the situation in Malawi and what is happening from the time of elections till now.

“He also told us about demonstrations that are going on and that he is trying his best that he keeps peace in the country. Malawians are peace loving people and they have to maintain that peace,” she said.

Apart from that, the audience also talked about infrastructure development, energy and education.

President Mutharika has since clinched deals such as energy, health, agriculture and tourism among others through the UK-Africa Investment Summit and the UK-Malawi Investment Forum.

Alex mgeni
Alex mgeni

Usabweleso Peter. May your plane crash! May you die in flight. Tatopa nanu ife abale………aaaaaa. anthu akuba, anthu ozikonda, anthu oyipa Inu. We hope the court case won’t be in your favour.

lili
lili

koma abale inu , anthu Muli ku UK kumaoneka ngati Chipwisi choncho bwanji?
Try to put an effort

Keen Observer
Keen Observer

The group photo is funny cos even the UK Wing leadership looks tired kkkkkkk. DPP is a tired Party no VaVa Voom.

Daudi Donex John
Daudi Donex John

True is for tired people

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu

UK dpp wing, kikikikiiiiiiii. Dzipitani kumudzi agogo.

Bamusi
Bamusi

Jane mwasiya Kuti?

Nematodes
Nematodes

I love the group photo. Very nice.

George
George

Thas good enough but let it come with justice

