Mutharika avoids violence- hot spot central region for swearing in ceremony, inauguration

President Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have avoided the political violence hot spot of the capital, Lilongwe for his swearing in ceremony.

The president was sworn in on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre where his inauguration ceremony will also take place.

He is also expected to hold what the DPP calls a “thank you” rally on Sunday at Njamba freedom Park in Blantyre.

The southern region gave Mutharika and the DPP more votes than any other region in the country.

