Mutharika avoids violence- hot spot central region for swearing in ceremony, inauguration
President Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have avoided the political violence hot spot of the capital, Lilongwe for his swearing in ceremony.
The president was sworn in on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre where his inauguration ceremony will also take place.
He is also expected to hold what the DPP calls a “thank you” rally on Sunday at Njamba freedom Park in Blantyre.
The southern region gave Mutharika and the DPP more votes than any other region in the country.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
May Psalm 109 be fulfilled to you soon
Do that in Blantyre and not here in Lilongwe we did not vote you. You are there fraudulently Malawians did not choose you. NOT CENTRAL NOT NORTH. STOLEN VOTE YOU DID GOD WILL PANISH YOU SHORTLY.
God is Watching………..Even though We dont relate What belongs to Caesar with what belongs to God,