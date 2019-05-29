Mutharika avoids violence- hot spot central region for swearing in ceremony, inauguration

May 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

President Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have avoided the political violence hot spot of the capital, Lilongwe for his swearing in ceremony.

Mutharika: Sure step into new term

The president was sworn in on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre where his inauguration ceremony will also take place.

He is also expected to hold what the DPP calls a “thank you” rally on Sunday at Njamba freedom Park in Blantyre.

The southern region gave Mutharika and the DPP more votes than any other region in the country.

Goliati
Guest
Goliati

May Psalm 109 be fulfilled to you soon

Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Do that in Blantyre and not here in Lilongwe we did not vote you. You are there fraudulently Malawians did not choose you. NOT CENTRAL NOT NORTH. STOLEN VOTE YOU DID GOD WILL PANISH YOU SHORTLY.

yobe
Guest
yobe

God is Watching………..Even though We dont relate What belongs to Caesar with what belongs to God,

