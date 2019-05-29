Ntcheu’s first female MP in decade: Nancy Chaola Mdooko

Newly elected Ntcheu Bwanje North legislator Nancy Chaola Mdooko (Independent), who has become the district’s first female member of Parliament (MP) in a decade says her victory in May 21 Tripartite Elections did not come easy.

The last female parliamentarian the district had was Marjorie Ngaunje who was legislator for Ntcheu Bwanje South constituency from 2005-2009.

Mdooko won the seat with 5,572 votes defeating 10 other aspirants including former Member of Parliament for the area, Francis Nkungula of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who got 2,954 votes.

Speaking in an interview with Mana after being declared winner by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Sunday, Mdooko said she was happy to have grabbed the seat after a tough battle.

“It was not an easy fight. I thank that I have finally made it to parliament. It has always been my wish to represent the people of Ntcheu Bwanje North as their parliamentarian.

“It was a tough fight battling with men who are most of the times taken as powerful and popular in our society,” she said.

District Gender Officer for Ntcheu, Phalless Chizule welcomed the development saying female voices will now be heard in the district.

“We have had no female MP or councilor for the past ten years in all the seven constituencies and 14 wards, a development that is not good enough for the district. Our office will make sure that we support these women,”she said.

Chizule said the district was on course to achieve 50-50 representation.

Meanwhile, Mdooko has promised to represent her constituents well and take care of their development needs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :