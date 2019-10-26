Mutharika beckons Russian nuclear company to invest in Malawi: Upbeat on Russia-Africa summit resolutions

President Peter Mutharika on Friday met a representative from Rosatom, a Russian state owned Nuclear Technology company which intends to invest in Malawi in areas of nuclear energy, rare earth mining and medicine, State House has confirmed.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani told Nyasa Times that chief executive officer for ROSATOM’s central and southern africa operations, Dmitry Shornikov said they will be interest to invest in Malawi after an audience with Mutharika in Russia.

Shornikov said soon they will be sending a delegation to Malawi for further talks and agreements on the deals.

“We will be in Malawi soon and our mission will involve discussing these areas of the cooperation in detail and establishing the first priorities and first steps that should be completed,” he said.

He said Rosatom controls 19 percent of uranium production globally and produces 19 gigawatts of electricity in the Russian federation.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Francis Kasaila described the audience as fruitful and beneficial for Malawi.

According to Kasaila, Malawi stands to benefit a lot in areas of uranium mining, rare earth mining, medicine among others.

“Rosatom assured us that they will assist us in possible ways of improving hydro-electricity generation such as replacing old turbines with new and efficient ones,” Kasaila said.

The company intends to operate nuclear plants in Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda among others.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has described the first ever Russia-Africa Summit as a resounding success saying it offered opportunity for Russia and African states, including Malawi, to set foundation for strategic cooperation between the two regions.

“We plan to follow up the discussions held with our Russian counterparts in areas of trade, investment and energy and disaster management; we hope we will attract them to come to Malawi.

“My government plans to follow up the discussions…to ensure that the areas of mutual interest, especially trade investment and energy cooperation, are followed up for concrete results,” Mutharika told journalists at the end of his Russian tour.

Mutharika said Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia intends to continue its active cooperation with African partners based on the principles of equality friendship and mutual respect so that African problems are resolved by African themselves.

To this effect, Mutharika said Malawi sees Russia as a trusted and a strong partner that can help Africa, including Malawi, to translate national and international development programmes into tangible outcomes through mutual cooperation and reciprocal benefits.

He further said the summit adopted a joint declaration establishing a Russia-Africa Partnership Forum to coordinate the development of the Russian-African relations with Russia-Africa summit as a supreme body to be convened once every three years.

