Mutharika blasts Chakwera over ‘primitive politics of violence’, ordering mob to kill
President Peter Mutharika has condemned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera of promoting violent attacks that he wanted to turn the country into a lawless society by ordering some of his followers to catch and kill innocent people who are rumoured to be collecting National IDs.
Recently, Chakwera called for citizen arrests of people going around the community demanding national identity cards in exchange for loans.
He said people should not wait for the police or government to defend the people’s birthright because none of them has done anything to stop the criminals.
“So from now on, everywhere these criminals arrive to offer us money in exchange for national IDs, we must send them a clear message that our citizenship is not for sale,” Chakwera said.
But in his special address to the nation on Tuesday, Mutharika said MCP leader is encouraging acts of violence against members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Central Region – the political stronghold of MCP – who have had their houses torched and their property destroyed.
“The aim of this campaign of violence is to intimidate DPP members from organizing their people to register for the election,” said Mutharika.
He bemoaned that DPP supporters in the Central Region are being turned into refugees in their own country.
“Sadly, my heart is broken to note that Dr. Reverend Lazarus Chakwera is encouraging these acts of violence,” said Mutharika.
“Reverend Chakwera has ordered some of his followers to catch and kill innocent people who are rumoured to be collecting National IDs,” he added.
Mutharika said as “a supposed man of God himself, I want to appeal to Reverend Chakwera’s conscious that we are dealing with God’s people. These people are already distressed with coronavirus.
“We are also dealing with people who have suffered in the violence and destruction of the past few months. Let us love Malawians. Every life is precious.”
President Mutharika said government will not allow mob justice, politics of violence and lawlessness to be the way of doing politics in the country.
He commended the Malawi Police Service for fighting the crimes of mob justice and political violence, saying so far 158 suspected criminals have been arrested.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Nothing good ever came from Mutharika. Chakwera was absolutely right and we won’t stop apprehending these culprits
I wanted to scream …. ‘Stop smoking idiot!!! … Then I remembered that idiot does not know.
This is the most stupid person Malawi can ever had as a head. Mmutu mwake mkulu ameneyu muli mamina okha okha ndithu,,,No wonder the body of late Njaunju was found behind a presidential villa. Why are you registering kids as young as 10 years old for national IDs? Agogo listen to this: Majority of people dont want you at the helm and kindly leave.
Did he really listen to Dr Chakwera’s press briefing? This man will never stop amazing me, he doesnt understand the English in Chakwera’s slang.
Chakwera said and i quote “Anthu wa akabwera kufuna ma ID osinthana ndi ma Loan, agwireni ndipo mupite nawo kwa a community police amene aziwapititsa ku Police musadikire a Police ayi”……pamenepa anakambapo zakuti aziwamenya kapena kuwapha?
He cant understand simple English and Chichewa.
Bwana President I thought last night you had something important to tell the Malawi Nation knowing that we have a very dangerous virus which has changed the way we live. Instead you shamelessly chose to discuss politics because 2020 has been a confusing year for you.This is what I have always feared – you are too old for the responsibilities of the office. With all respect, your behaviour is unpredictable and this is normal for most old people. It was not necessary for you to attack Rev Chakwera. Backroom staff please assist the old man to understand the times we… Read more »
This man is old upstairs, kodi Peter amapita ku church?
Surely this is the most foolish President that Africa has ever had. From his rumblings yesterday it was clear that he is not only demented but irreversibly senile. And its now clear that it is the DPP who have been funding the mob killings around the country in fear of the coming elections.
Why in the world would the alliance go to court to ensure that there is an election, and then start employing acts that clearly are meant to undermine voter registration exercise and preparations for the election?
DPP is dead.
You’re stupid Mr president police is doing nothing because they know its you who send them.Chakwera is wright people must protect their rights.
Typical of Prof Mutharika, instead of focusing on current issue covid-19 and unite the country at least for once, he is busy attacking people and hope that is power. How I wish he was a man for just once. Mutharika cant see the challenges the country is facing, he only sees his office and attack whoever is interested in that position. Mutharika should know, he became president in 2014, when Malawi was there already. In the State House he is sleeping, the following were there before, Dr Kamuzu Banda, Dr Bakili Muluzi, Dr Joyce Banda. After him someone will come.… Read more »
nonsense