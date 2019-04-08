Mutharika boasts of DPP’s unstoppable in manifesto ‘renewal’:  Says Malawi not for experiments

President Peter Mutharika has asked voters to give him a fresh mandate and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 2019 elections when he launched its 2019 manifesto on Sunday with promises of taking Malawi farther from poverty to prosperity.

Speaking at the party’s campaign launch at the Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe, Mutharika said he was not launching the election manifesto but renewing the promises the party made in the previous elections which have been delivered and what it will progress on the gains made.

“Today, we have not come to launch a manifesto. We have come to renew our promise and the manifesto we started implementing five years ago,” said Mutharika.

In his speech, Mutharika I made a personal confession that as a God fearing person, in 2014 he prayed to God that he would work with all his spirit, strength and soul to make Malawi “better than I found it.”

He said: “ I promise what I do, and I do what I promise. I kept my promise to God, and God kept his promise to me. Now we can look back and say we made Malawi better than we found this country. We made a promise to make life better for us all.”

Mutharika therefore, appealed to voters to say no to empty promises by the opposition but re-elect him and DPP to deliver to the expectations of the electorate.

“I am ready to take Malawi further from poverty to prosperity. For the sake of Malawians, I am ready to go out and defend this country through empowerment of vulnerable people such as women and children. I’ll give hope to the youth and will leave no one behind,” he said.

“Our manifesto is not on paper. Our real manifesto is what we have delivered to this country and what we will continue to deliver,” he said.

“In the last five years, we have seen this country taking this progressive direction. What we need is to do more to deliver more in five more years.

“We can do it because we have done it before. We are not a party that comes to experiment with lives of Malawians. We are the party that comes to do more than what we have begun. We have been tested, tried and trusted,” said Mutharika.

He continued: “We found this country in a crisis. We fought the good fight and we fixed the crisis. Not that we have finished to perfection, but that we press on towards the goal of making life better for everyone.”

The President conceded that there are many more challenges.

“But that is why we are here. We are here to serve, and we know we have more work to do,” said Mutharika.

The DPP torch bearer pledged to do more development in the next term than what his administration has delivered.

“We are ready to serve our country for five more years,” Mutharika said.

He said his party will fight to win the watershed May 21 2019 elections describing his DPP as “unstoppable and unbreakable.”

Mutharika outlined achievements under his leadership some of which include the energy sector which has seen 497 centres electrified through the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP), road infrastructure, food security, education, vocational training, water and sanitation among others.

DPP Secretary General, Griezedar Jeffrey said the DPP manifesto is the hope of the nation.

Chairperson of the main organizing committee, Brown Mpinganjira described this electoral year’s campaign as an easy one for the DPP saying President Mutharika has already campaigned for himself through the various development projects that he has fulfilled.

The DPP manifesto focuses on community colleges and skills development and promotion, energy sector, food and nutrition security, transport infrastructure, separation of powers, fighting corruption, fraud and other economic crimes and tourism among others.

The launch started with intercessory prayers which were offered by Apostle Timothy Khoviwa and other religious leaders with songs of praise done by the Great Angels Choir.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :