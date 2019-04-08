Malawi women football team in Mozambique for return match

Malawi women football national team left the country on Sunday for Maputo, Mozambique for a return leg of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s first round qualifier.

The team left Chileka Airport with a massive advantage after demolishing Mozambique 11-1 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Before their departure, She Flames captain, Tabitha Chawinga was optimistic to continue where they had left on Wednesday.

She said they are fully geared for the She-Mambas and urged Malawians in Maputo to come in their large numbers to drum up support to them.

“We are going to Maputo on a serious mission not as tourists. Malawians should expect good results from us,” Chawinga said.

The match in Maputo is on Tuesday and the following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Samir Amidu Martha Banda

Defenders

Chimwemwe Madise Emily Jossam Patricia Nyirenda Ruth Nyirongo Towera Vinkhumbo Maureen Phiri

Midfileders

Wezzie Mvula Madyina Nguluwe Funny Mwale Shira Dimba Zainab Kapanda Sabina Thom Enlecio Mhango Asimenye Simwaka

Strikers

Mary Chavinda Linda Kasenda Temwa Chawinga. Tabitha Chawinga

