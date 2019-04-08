MCA Lilongwe, Zima win Mo626 Basketball sponsored by National Bank of Malawi

Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) Lilongwe campus sent a message of intent to be kings College Basketball when they retained the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc sponsored Mo626 College Basketball competition.

MCA easily saw off Chanco 64-46 in the men’s final played at the Chancellor College Basketball court in Zomba Saturday afternoon to defend the trophy.

New comers Zomba Institute of Management and Accountancy (Zima) were crowned winners in the ladies category after beating MAGU 62-52.

Led by versatile Hydin Mafuta, MCA were just too hot to handle for Chancol who were playing before their supporters.

MCA led in all the quarters and it was a tall order for Chancol to match the experience and the type of play being displayed.

“It was an exciting final but we are happy that we have retained the trophy which we first won in 2017. We managed to achieve this because of the team spirit, ” said Mafuta.

The finals which were graced by NBM executives and Basketball Association of Malawi ( Basmal), attracted a huge crowd.

NBM Corporate Affairs Manager Annie Magola thanked all the participating teams saying the bank is impressed with the way the tournament was organized.

“The tournament has been a success. We had an increase in the number of teams this year and we are happy with the organization of the tournament by Basmal, ” said Magola.

To reach the finals, MCA beat MAGU 65-44 while Chancol beat Poly 66-63.

In the ladies category Zima beat Poly 49-25 to reach the finals while MAGU beat Bunda 56-54.

In the third place play offs Poly narrowly beat MAGU 61-60 while Poly Ladies beat Bunda Ladies 46-42.

Basmal President Hamlet Kamtengeni thanked NBM for sponsoring the tournament at K62.9 million for the second season after an initial sponsorship of K30 million in its inaugural year in 2017.

” We are hopeful that we will enter the third season as strong partners in this sport discipline,” said Kamtengeni.

