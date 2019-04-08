Great Angels lights up DPP manifesto launch

Lilongwe-based renowned gospel outfit the Great Angels put a masterclass performance that even forced President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Getrude to stand and dance to their tunes.

The gospel stars who were the first to perform during the launch of the DPP manifesto and campaign at Kamuzu Institute for Sports on Sunday once again proved their doubters wrong, sending the jam packed venue into a frenzy.

When master of ceremonies Hope Chisanu aka Bembelezi announced that the group would be the first act during the event, there was a cacophony of sound that could be heard as far as city centre.

Led by their evergreen leader, Ephraim Zonda the group first sang Musalore Mulungu, a song that invokes God not to allow Satan and his agents to destroy ones fortunes because if that can happen then many people including family members suffer.

President Mutharika and First Lady Getrude Mutharika could not resist but to stand and

sing along as they were dancing.

All top DPP officials seated with the President at the podium were also forced to stand and sing along – who could blame them.

After prayers by priests from various churches the Great Angels also played one song, Mwasankha Ine which forced everybody in the stadium to stand, dance and sing along.

Even ‘ana a dad’ as DPP Youth Cadets are popularly known could not resist but do the reindition of the song, saying mwasankha Peter mbuye Mwasankha.

In an interview with Nyasa Times after the show Zonda said it was a privilege for them to perform before the President claiming that it shows that they areheld in high esteem.

“We do not take this for granted. There are so many gospel outfits out there and for us to be accorded the opportunity to perform here it shows that our songs are loved by many Malawians including the President,” said Zonda.

Zonda said the choir is ready to perform at any event provided there are proper agreements.

Other musicians who performed during the event included Dan Lu of the Lozani Zanu a DPP campaign anthem, rapper-cum-politician Tay Grin, Annie Matumbi and Joseph Tembo.

The launch was attended by thousands of Malawians from Lilongwe and other surrounding areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :