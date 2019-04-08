Great Angels lights up DPP manifesto launch

Lilongwe-based renowned gospel outfit the Great Angels put a masterclass performance that even forced President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Getrude to stand and dance to their tunes.
The gospel stars who were the first to perform during the launch of the DPP manifesto and campaign at Kamuzu Institute for Sports on Sunday once again proved their doubters wrong, sending the jam packed venue into a frenzy.
When master of ceremonies Hope Chisanu aka Bembelezi announced that the group would be the first act during the event, there was a cacophony of sound that could be heard as far as city centre.
Led by their evergreen leader, Ephraim Zonda the group first sang Musalore Mulungu, a song that invokes God not to allow Satan and his agents to destroy ones fortunes because if that can happen then many people including family members suffer.
President Mutharika and First Lady Getrude Mutharika could not resist but to stand and
sing along as they were dancing.
All top DPP officials seated with the President at the podium were also forced to stand and sing along – who could blame them.
After prayers by priests from various churches the Great Angels also played one song, Mwasankha Ine which forced everybody in the stadium to stand, dance and sing along.
Even ‘ana a dad’ as DPP Youth Cadets are popularly known could not resist but do the reindition of the song, saying mwasankha Peter mbuye Mwasankha.
In an interview with Nyasa Times after the show Zonda said it was a privilege for them to perform before the President claiming that it shows that they areheld in high esteem.
“We do not take this for granted. There are so many gospel outfits out there and for us to be accorded the opportunity to perform here it shows that our songs are loved by many Malawians including the President,” said Zonda.
Zonda said the choir is ready to perform at any event provided there are proper agreements.
Other musicians who performed during the event included Dan Lu of the Lozani Zanu a DPP campaign anthem, rapper-cum-politician Tay Grin, Annie Matumbi and Joseph Tembo.
The launch was attended by thousands of Malawians from Lilongwe and other surrounding areas.
Mind yu APM What yu are doing its what king BERISEZARA in abook of DANIEL in the BIBLE was doing kutenga zinthu za nkachisi kukapangira phwando, ufumu wake unalandidwa, nw APM akutemga gulu loyimba la ANGELS Message using it in political rallies ndi otembereredwa APM ufumu wanu wapita GOD IS ANGRY IS WITH TU
A Jojo, kwayayi komaikanayimba pa function yakukhosi kwanu, kumutima kwanu kukanayela. Mwayiwala kuti anzanunawonso akufuna mdalitso wochoka kwamulungu yemweyo kudzela mumayimbidwe monga womwewa muzochitika zawo.
Are they great angles or lewd angles
Pali zithu ziwiri zosiyana ndale ndi mpingo inu a mpingo wa CAP eni ake a chior yomwe inaimbayo i dont think if this is inline with church rules, why church sinking so low up to be booked by these useless politicians, so what happened after the chior sang this gospel song, after the song you pitala power to start insulting other people and you as a church chior and your Reverend feel so good, i think there was no any Synod pastors, whether it’s Livingstonia, Nkhoma , and Blantyre Synod and Roman Catholic Priest were not there but only these… Read more »
hay THe Angels rethink ur stand on politics this will endup ur molaro. Ur brand is Gospel don’t be Loti’s wife
Great Angels gave done well to bless DPP rally. There is NOTHING wrong with that. We are all God’s children, and by the way, when Chilima speaks surrounded by priests some of you applaud him.