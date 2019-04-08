Usi canvass for UTM votes in Salima: ‘You don’t buy car with accident records when you can afford  brand new’

UTM Party vice president and running mate to Dr Saulos Chilima in the watershed May 21 Tripartite Elections, Dr Micheal Usi has advised people to vote UTM into power for it has no records of failure and corruption unlike its competitors.

Usi was speaking Sunday in Salima North Constituency during Imbizos (whistle-stops) and a rally organized by the shadow MP for the area Dr Jessie Kabwila.

“We know the people who have failed this country. They are the same ones chasing your votes so they can be voted into power to fail again. They think you are not clever enough to see how they failed this country and brought the economy to its knees,” said Usi.

“No one goes to buy a car known for accidents when they can afford a brand new one. UTM is the brand new vehicle on the market which is accident free. All these other parties are known thieves and failures, am appealing to you to vote for UTM for a better Malawi, ” explained Usi.

He also explained that the UTM Manifesto clearly articulates what the leaders will do for Malawi, with Agriculture and corruption free nation coming as a priority.

“In our manifesto, we have clearly outlined that we want people to eat three times a day. In the morning, afternoon and supper in the evening. We will boost the agricultural sector and make sure that farmers benefit from their hard work.”

“On corruption, we have made it clear that our leaders will not be immune to prosecution if involved in corruption, ” he explained.

Usi, accompanied by UTM aspiring Members of Parliament in Salima namely Jessie Kabwila, Joshua Chisa Mbele and others visited Chitala and Siyasiya before a major rally at Mnema Primary Ground where they spoke to thousands of people who gathered for the transformation message.

