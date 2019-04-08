Usi canvass for UTM votes in Salima: ‘You don’t buy car with accident records when you can afford  brand new’

April 8, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 8 Comments

UTM  Party vice president and  running mate to Dr Saulos Chilima in the watershed   May 21 Tripartite Elections, Dr Micheal Usi has  advised people to vote UTM into power for it has no records of failure and corruption unlike its  competitors.

Usi gives UTM cloth to a an elderly woman

Usi on door-to-door; giving UTM memorabilia to an old lady

Usi pose with a local Gule

Usi was speaking Sunday in Salima North Constituency during Imbizos (whistle-stops)  and a rally organized by the shadow MP for the area Dr Jessie Kabwila.

“We know the people who have failed this country. They are the same ones chasing your votes so they can be voted into power to fail again. They think you are not clever enough to see how they failed this country and brought the economy to its knees,” said Usi.

“No one goes to buy a car known for accidents when they can afford a brand new one. UTM is the brand new vehicle on the market which is accident free. All these other parties are known thieves and failures, am appealing to you to vote for UTM for a better Malawi, ” explained Usi.

He also explained that the UTM Manifesto clearly articulates what the leaders will do for Malawi, with Agriculture and corruption free nation coming as a priority.

“In our manifesto, we have clearly outlined that we want people to eat three times a day. In the morning, afternoon and supper in the evening. We will boost the agricultural sector and make sure that farmers benefit from their hard work.”

“On corruption, we have made it clear that our leaders will not be immune to prosecution if involved in corruption, ” he explained.

Usi, accompanied by UTM aspiring Members of Parliament in Salima  namely Jessie Kabwila, Joshua Chisa Mbele and others  visited Chitala and Siyasiya before a major rally at Mnema Primary Ground where they spoke to thousands of people who gathered for the transformation message.

Gilbo
Guest
Gilbo

UTM? Amalawi tisapange mistake kuvotera anyamata awa. Akufuna kutibera ,mbava izi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
SYMPA
Guest
SYMPA

RUBBISH…!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
Mtumwi
Guest
Mtumwi

@Banda, @Achapwere 1. Inu ndinu zidzethe za anthu ndithu. Anthu amene ali pa chithunzipo ndi aku town???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Man Usi, which one may have a new record, your car?
No please! Or mukunena za inu poti mwayamba ndale kumene? Cheap cheap cheap and very cheap! Kikkkkkkk kkkkk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

UTM has no experience of running government Mr Usi. What Chilima knows is receiving salary without working.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Gilbo
Guest
Gilbo

Join the discussion…Sure akufuna kutibera palibe angachite awa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
ZOWO
Guest
ZOWO

Experience ya kuba?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
Achapwere 1
Guest
Achapwere 1

hay Mr Usi tell ur team to visit tipical village, u are not there, osamangolubwalubwa m’matauni

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago

