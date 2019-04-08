Super League of Malawi plans to limit number of foreign players

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has emphasized it will impose tough limits on the number of foreign players registered per club in the new 2019 soccer season.

According to Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda, just like in many other countries across the globe and per FIFA rules and regulations, the move is aimed at serving some of the languishing domestic talent.

Sulom believe the increase in mandatory homegrown players will grow the pool of players for the national team.

This follows growing number of foreign playes who flocked into the country during the pre-season training to try their luck at various clubs.

Banda said: “It is recommended and we will make sure that clubs register not more than five foreign players and clubs are compelled to field not more that three foreigners in the starting eleven of very match”.

The Sulom boss further said the limits are necessary to improve the quality of homegrown Malawian players.

The new season gets underway this Saturday with the launch match involving defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets who will take on Kasungu based T.N Stars at the Kasungu Stadium.

Banda said currently, all is set for the league launch.

He said activities starts on Friday with a trophy parade in townships surrounding Kasungu Kasungu district.

“There will be a parade in townships such as Nkhamenya, Chamama, Madisi just to mention but a few and the activities reaches the climax on Saturday” he said.

He said as an association, they expect a tough and competitive season but violet free.

