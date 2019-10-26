Mutharika calls opposition, rights activists to peace talks: ‘Time to build Malawi’

President Peter Mutharika has for the first time openly called on the opposition and rights activists leaders for peace talks to end the current political stalemate which he said is a great scare to investors.

Mutharika said this Saturday soon after landing at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from Sochi, Russia where he had gone to attend a Russia-Africa summit.

Mutharika’s tone was this time sincere and was not militant and intimidatory towards his traditional political rivals as he has been in the past.

“I am now back. Let us work together. I am ready to work with anybody who wants to work with me. Forget the past, let us rebuild our country,” said Mutharika.

He said the warring parties in the country are one family therefore they should be able to talk over issues and bury the hatchet.

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee is currently mediating between the warring parties to end the political impasse.

Mutharika disclosed that some foreign leaders and business executives he interacted with at the Russia summit were wary of the instability in the country which could adversely affect their investments should they decide to come and invest.

Malawi has been characterised by violent protests since May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima are in court challenging the Presidential poll results which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika as winner.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has been organising what it calls peaceful demonstrations to force MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and commissioners to resign for alleged mismanagement of the polls.

Ansah has refused to resign saying she would wait for the outcome of the court proceedings.

Mutharika said there are a number of Russian investors interested in investing in Africa and Malawi, in particular, in the areas of agriculture, mining and information and communications technology, among other sectors.

