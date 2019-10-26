Khuda hits 15 goals as Silver in one-all draw against Mzuni

Silver Strikers marksman, Khuda Muyaba, scored his goal number fifteen this season on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, surpassing Wanderers’ Babatunde Adepoju as he continues to chase the golden boot award in the Pokopoko TNM Super League.

The Bankers attacked seriously from the first whistle although Mzuni defence manned by Lughano Kayira was solid.

Mzuni’s fierce attack in the 8th minute allowed Taniel Mhango to shoot at goal from close range but goalkeeper Brighton Munthali was alert to pull a marvellous save.

The combination of right back Mike Mtonya and winger Duncan Nyoni on the right continued to give problems to Mzuni’s back four until the 11th minute when Silver Strikers found their opener.

A decent cross from the right was missed by goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira and Duncan Nyoni was on the right position to chip the ball back into the six metre box where advancing Khuda Muyaba had no problems pushing the ball from the underside of his boot into the yawning net. 1 nil to the Bankers.

The home side continued to absorb attacks from Silver Strikers until referee Newton Nyirenda blew for recess.

In the second half, Mzuni came back a changed side; attacking fiercely to get an equaliser.

Hard working Steve Madimba got the ball on the right and raced down the flank before delivering a beautiful cross that found Collin Nkhulambe in the box. Nkhulambe’s sensational header saw Brighton Munthali just standing as the ball went swiftly to kiss net on the far right angle of the goal. Mzuni fans were sent into an irresistible frenzy.

It was then kick and rash for both sides until the end of the game.

Silver Strikers captain, Young Chimodzi Junior, was voted man of the match.

Abbas Makawa, coach for Silver Strikers, refused to talk to sports journalists, labelling them as useless. He first told them to wait as he charged at the officiating personnel where he found them guarded by the police.

And when one reporter told him, “Coach, the media is waiting”, his response was: “they are useless!”

Reporters have agreed not to talk to Silver Strikers technical panel after their game against Moyale Barracks on Sunday. They say they will talk to Moyale Barracks coach only.

Mzuni FC Assistant Coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said it was a tough game and worrisome to drop 2 points from the game.

We haven’t won any game since the second round started. We will need to work hard in finishing and other problems. We will still finish in the top ten. We are going to win some games for this to happen,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mzuni FC is still on position 13, four from the bottom, with 22 points from 23 games while Silver Strikers are on position 4 with 41 points from 24 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :