Mbakuwaku party appoints legal advisor

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) party has appointed a legal advisor as preparations for the 2024 elections start.

MMD president Peter Kuwani has said the appointment of Bracious Chanda Kondowe will help strengthen the party.

He said it was important to appoint the legal advisor pending the next national executive committee elections slated six months before the 2024 polls.

“MMD’s ECMs have striven to provide services on pro bono basis and it is envisaged that you will exercise patience in exercise duties of the party under similar terms and conditions,” says the letter to Kondowe in part.

MMD president Kuwani faired badly during the May 21 presidential election whilst his party did not get any parliamentary seat nor local government seat at councils.

