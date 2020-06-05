Mutharika concedes Malawi divided nation: ‘Citizens love politics more than development’
President Peter Mutharika had chastised Malawian accusing them of loving politics more than development.
Delivering his State of Nation Address to Parliament through a video link on Friday, Mutharika said first problem the country has experienced in the past year is that people like politics more than development.
“We have forgotten our love for our country. Let us also admit we have become a divided nation. We have been thinking and voting on regional lines for some time now. We often forget that we are one people, one country, one Malawi. Let us unite,” he said.
Mutharika added that, as a country, people have allowed Malawi to be a country where they offend and hurt others in the name of human rights.
“We have allowed others to kill, burn property and frustrate development in the name of human rights. Is that the Malawi we want?
“ Let us accept that we have people who think they can lead Malawi by destroying the only country we have. We are sometimes hungry for destruction more than we desire peace and unity,” he said.
He then called for Malawians to love their country and rise above partisan politics.
EMPTY SPEECH FROM CRYIG GOGO
If you know that the country is divided why don’t you find the solution to curb the vise?
Whose fault is it? If the leadership of a country favours a certain tribe where he comes from and is always blind to the cries of the entire people he is supposedly leading, what do you expect? When the government including the president himself is corrupt, he expects people to perpetually look aside and continue loving? I don’t know how Munthalika says these things with a straight face when in fact he himself is so much to blame for what is happening. He is a blind leader who does not know that he is leading a people who are able… Read more »
Idiot is right. (Again)
The point the President is making ONE PEOPLE ONE COUNTRY ONE MALAWI is the Election theme manifesto of the 9 Party Tonse UTMCP Alliance.
Thank you Mr. PRESIDENT of the endorsement of UTMCP
VOTE NEW ERA of Government
VOTE CHANGE
VOTE UTMCP bringing Malawi Together to rid the Current Government of Regionalism
Which development is he talking about? Is stealing government money development? People now love politics because they hate tribalism, corruption and theft. Should we stand aside and watch while some selfish people are destroying this nation?
You acting present, be serious
Which development indeed?
Another example of how you, sir, love politics than development. Nanga tatolapo chiyani apa apart from politiking
We have been forced to love politics than development for now because we want development focused leadership than corruption focused leaders like you Mutharika.
ohhhh yesssssss tell him
Talking like a saint. People of course love development but they do not see it under your leadership. They see a lot of corruption, nepotism and tribalism. You are actually reaping what you sow in Malawi. It is the type of selfish leadership that has brought these problems. You are supposed to be talking about peace but you talk about killings.
There is a very thin line between politics and development. YOu are right people follow politics so much because decisions concerning malawi development are made and usually controlled or influenced by politicians.