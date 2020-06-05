Mutharika concedes Malawi divided nation: ‘Citizens love politics more than development’

President Peter Mutharika had chastised Malawian accusing them of loving politics more than development.

Delivering his State of Nation Address to Parliament through a video link on Friday, Mutharika said first problem the country has experienced in the past year is that people like politics more than development.

“We have forgotten our love for our country. Let us also admit we have become a divided nation. We have been thinking and voting on regional lines for some time now. We often forget that we are one people, one country, one Malawi. Let us unite,” he said.

Mutharika added that, as a country, people have allowed Malawi to be a country where they offend and hurt others in the name of human rights.

“We have allowed others to kill, burn property and frustrate development in the name of human rights. Is that the Malawi we want?

“ Let us accept that we have people who think they can lead Malawi by destroying the only country we have. We are sometimes hungry for destruction more than we desire peace and unity,” he said.

He then called for Malawians to love their country and rise above partisan politics.

