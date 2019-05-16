Mutharika confident to get fresh 5-year mandate, urges people against voting for MCP

President Peter Mutharika has expressed confidence that his governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is destined for victory and he will be re-elected for a second and mandatory five-year term in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking in Zomba on Wednesday during a whistle-stop campaign meeting, Mutharika said s he was development oriented and ready to see Malawi develop to levels of first world countries such as Germany; hence, he will prioritise projects such as roads, community technical colleges, social cash transfer scheme and secondary schools when he gets a fresh five-year mandate through the ballot next Tuesday.

“Vote for me and vote for DPP MPs and councilors for further development,” Mutharika said, assuring people of Zomba of several developments in transport and infrastructure, youth development and education sectors.

Mutharika, therefore, told the people that gathered along the road that the DPP is the only party that will move Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

“Give me all the ten parliamentary seats in Zomba,” Mutharika appealed.

He urged people against voting for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying the party is associated with many atrocities during its 31-year single-party rule from 1964 to 1994.

But MCP leadership has often dismissed such attacks, stating that none of its current crop was involved in atrocities as some of the former MCP one party dictatorship are hoding influential positions in DPP.

In his remarks, DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka assured the state president that the region enjoys massive support from people and that it is evident that the party will perform well during the general elections.

“The Eastern Region has your votes,” Msaka assured.

Meanwhile, Mutharika was scheduled to preside over the ground breaking ceremony for Nsanje – Marka Road and will later open the Chapanganga Bridge in Chikwawa, the longest bridge Malawi has ever had.

The DPP has three main rivals in this election—Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which is in alliance with former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) and Freedom Party (PP), Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s UTM and the United Democratic Front which has Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi as its torchbearer.

In 2014, DPP made a 36.4 percent surprise presidential votes win from the opposition, beating incumbent president Joyce Banda whose People’s Party (PP) came third. MCP came second, with a difference of about 400 000 votes.

