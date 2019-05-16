Kamlepo reported to MEC over political violence in Rumphi East

Esther Chinula, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Rumphi East Constituency, has penned pollster the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) alleging her contender, Kamlepo Kalua of Peoples Party (PP), has recently been subjecting her to a spate of violent attacks.

In a letter dated May 15 2019, addressed to MEC with copies to Rumphi district commissioner, Rumphi district elections officer and Rumphi police officer-in-charge, apart from flouting “electoral procedure” Chinula also describes Kalua’s behaviour as tantamount to deliberately fighting the promotion of women to participate in the electoral process under the 50:50 campaign.

Kalua is the immediate-past Member of Parliament (MP) and PP vice president for the northern region.

According to Chinula, on the night of Tuesday [May 14] two lorries full of Kalua’s supporters came to her strong-hold where they started beating her family members.

“They were looking for me but fortunately I was not around. I slept in the dangerous Chiweta hills which is popular for its marauding wildlife with my youth morale chairperson [Mr. Suzgika Maduna Mkandawire].

“As an asthmatic person, I had a terrible attack whilst there which I am nursing now plus some bruises and piercing thorns. They could not leave without beating the villagers who were at the time at a funeral vigil,” wrote Chinula.

Chinula said her people recognized the ring leaders of the violence as Sabwadi Moya Mungerezi Mhango and two of Kamlepo Kalua’s relations in the names of Charles Kamswera Kalua and Kadango Kalua.

According to Chinula, the attacks on her has “negatively affected” her, her family and supporters since they are all frightened.

“My DPP followers are now afraid to wear their party colors for fear of the unknown by these panga/machete wielding thugs,” she wrote.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday, Chinula confirmed reporting Kalua to the MEC.

“We have been invited to the district elections office but I will send my delegate since I will be busy campaigning in Tcharo today,” said Chinula.

MEC director of media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, also confirmed receipt of the complaint from Chinula to Nyasa Times.

“We have received the complaint, and we are investigating,” said Mwafulirwa.

Kalua could not immediately comment.

