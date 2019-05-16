Kamlepo reported to MEC over political violence in Rumphi East

May 16, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Esther Chinula, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Rumphi East Constituency, has penned pollster the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) alleging her contender, Kamlepo Kalua of Peoples Party (PP), has recently been subjecting her to a spate of violent attacks.

Chinula  describes Kalua’s behaviour as tantamount to deliberately fighting the promotion of women to participate in the electoral process

In a letter dated May 15 2019, addressed to MEC with copies to Rumphi district commissioner, Rumphi district elections officer and Rumphi police officer-in-charge, apart from flouting “electoral procedure” Chinula also describes Kalua’s behaviour as tantamount to deliberately fighting the promotion of women to participate in the electoral process under the 50:50 campaign.

Kalua is the immediate-past Member of Parliament (MP) and PP vice president for the northern region.

According to Chinula, on the night of Tuesday [May 14] two lorries full of Kalua’s supporters came to her strong-hold where they started beating her family members.

“They were looking for me but fortunately I was not around. I slept in the dangerous Chiweta hills  which is popular for its marauding wildlife with my youth morale chairperson [Mr. Suzgika Maduna Mkandawire].

“As an asthmatic person, I had a terrible attack whilst there which I am nursing now plus some bruises and piercing thorns. They could not leave without beating the villagers who were at the time at a funeral vigil,” wrote Chinula.

Chinula said her people recognized the ring leaders of the violence as Sabwadi Moya Mungerezi Mhango and two of Kamlepo Kalua’s relations in  the names of Charles Kamswera Kalua and Kadango Kalua.

According to Chinula, the attacks on her has “negatively affected” her, her family and supporters since they are all frightened.

“My DPP followers are now afraid to wear their party colors for fear of the unknown by these panga/machete wielding thugs,” she wrote.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday, Chinula confirmed reporting Kalua to the MEC.

“We have been invited to the district elections office but I will send my delegate since I will be busy campaigning in Tcharo today,” said Chinula.

MEC director of media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, also confirmed receipt of the complaint from Chinula to Nyasa Times.

“We have received the complaint, and we are investigating,” said Mwafulirwa.

Kalua could not immediately comment.

Alick Israel
Guest
Alick Israel

MY POINT OF VIEW ON THIS 50:50 CAMPAIGN Much that women have taken this challenge they have also to know that in politics there is a game that everyone has to play. Am not promoting “Kunyozana”but i have noted that the moment women are opposed or mocked in political rally they don’t have to rush into reporting such people. They have to fight back and that’s how a strong woman will be discovered. Yes we are promoting women into power but we cannot promote a woman we know she will give us niothing like wise we cannot promote a man… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
Kapado Chimuthawirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimuthawirenji

No need for Kalua to comment on this allegation because what he is doing is in retaliation to what the DPP candidates are doing elsewhere. Zisakomere kugunda galu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
KAMLEPO KALUA NDI FWITI
Guest
KAMLEPO KALUA NDI FWITI

Kamlepo stop violence.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Sono mama mwati kukagona na njani ku therengere? Mwaniopsya chomene. Awiri pera? Uri mkatondeka kuchimbira ku polisi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
Uli mutesi
Guest
Uli mutesi

there are no marauding wildlife in Boliwoli (Chiweta Hills). Tangokambani za violence. Osanama apa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

CHINULA IS ASTHMATIC, IT WOULD BE ADVISABLE TO LET HERSELF CONTRIBUTE TO HER AREA IN A LESS DEMANDING/VIGOROUS CAPACITY LIKE WARD COUNCILLOR-MPSHIP IS VERY DEMANDING

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

