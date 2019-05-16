Malawi’s Catholic liturgy inspires Czech Catholics

Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) delegation from the Czech Republic has commended the Catholic Church in Malawi for ‘maintaining unity and keeping a very strong and inspirational liturgy’ when the church continues to face various persecutions across the globe.

Led by Filipe Braeindl, the delegation said it was quite impressed that the Catholic Church in Malawi is also implementing various development and educational projects designed to improve the quality of living among the underprivileged.

“My impression is very good. I mean the Catholic faith in Malawi is very active and keeps growing. And when we give some support, that support is used for the intended purpose and that is very important to the Czech PMS,” said Braeindl in an interview with Nyasa Times after touring some projects in Mchinji, which receive financial support from the Czech Catholics.

Braeindl is also a senior journalist for a Christian radio station owned by a Catholic priest, which airs PMS programmes in the Czech Republic.

He said it is quite inspiring that the Catholic Church in Malawi remains very joyful in liturgy in every part of Malawi.

“So, this is what the Catholic Church in the Czech Republic can learn from African and Malawi in particular. Of course, the church as a community will always make mistakes. But the Catholic Church in Malawi is very unique in that it is going to the peripherals of the needy, which is also the wish of Pope Francis that the poor should be reached irrespective of the location or geography they are living in,” he said.

PMS national director in Malawi, Father Vincent Mwakhwawa, said the visit by the Czech PMS had enlightened as well as strengthened ‘our faith in the first place because their coming is a sharing of faith from the people of Martha Catholic Church’.

Mwakhwawa further stated that the visit had demonstrated that Catholics are one irrespective of where they come from.

“This shows the Catholicity that we are one as Catholic Church. At the same time also to see their faith in action because they brought in some resources (money) so that they help the young church in Malawi to grow through supporting the children who are in need, but also putting up some infrastructure for education of children. But secondly also, is an encouragement to our community here in Malawi that what we animate and what we teach them about the missionary work or their role in building the church is something that they have to be confirmed because the money we contribute for PMS goes to support some church somewhere,” he said.

Mwakhwawa further disclosed that the visit by the PMS Czech was a clear testimony that whatever contributions Catholics make towards improving the lives of the poor is followed up to ensure there is transparency and accountability in such projects.

“So, this is like a testimony of what we always teach people through various media houses. So, they have seen today the people we have visited and the people have heard us on the radio that these visitors came to see what the money of some Catholics has done here. Similarly, our money is also doing something somewhere. So, we preach the gospel through our money. Thirdly, it is for us to be proud that there are people who also want to learn how we live our Catholic faith in Malawi.

“Fourthly, they have shown us a spirit of solidarity because they also came to see those who are suffering in the peripherals: those who are vulnerable and those who were affected by floods in Chikwawa and other places. So, this is the solidarity they have shown by being with us in times of difficulties,” said the Father.

