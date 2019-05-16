Sulom fixture troubles Mzuni FC

A fixture published by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has punched northern region side, Mzuni FC, in the stomach with the latter’s leadership skeptical on whether they will participate in their matches this weekend.

Mzuni FC, according to the published fixture, are supposed to return to the capital Lilongwe during the weekend for matches with Silver Strikers FC and Kamuzu Barracks FC.

Mzuni FC general secretary, Donnex Chilunga, said they will be “greatly affected” by the fixture.

“Honestly, we don’t know whether we are going [to Lilongwe] or not considering the fact that we were already in Lilongwe last weekend. We needed to have a breather at least,” said Chilunga.

He said that they tried to consult SULOM on the matter but said their plea was not heeded.

“SULOM could not take our plea saying we came rather too late but in our view we feel we presented our case in good time,” he said.

According to Chilunga, their side is going through major economic strains and the weekend fixture would be asking too much from their sponsors.

“They [sponsors] are already doing too much for us; and, with this fixture it will be like milking a cow that is already thin,” said Chilunga.

Mzuni FC, which was previously funded by Mzuzu University, continues to wallow in financial woes following the institution’s decision to cut some of its funding.

Mzuzu University requires about K400 million of government subvention to run every month but the disbursement from treasury has been intermittent since January.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :