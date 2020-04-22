Mutharika consoles family of Malawi Covid-19 3rd victim: Praises health workers

Malawian family grieving for their relative who has succumbed to Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has received heartfelt condolences from President Peter Mutharika.

Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported five new virus cases and also confirmed that one person had died to the coronavirus.

In a statement released by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani, President Mutharika expressed his profound grief.

“This death comes on a very sad day when Malawi has also registered 6 more active cases of coronavirus within 24 hours, raising the total of Coronavirus cases to 23,” Mutharika said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times Wednesday evening.

“The deceased was one of the 6 newly confirmed cases,” he added.

According to Joshua Malango, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the deceased had other underlying ailments.

In his statement, Mutharika said he will keep the family in his heart and thoughts throughout their time of mourning.

Mutharika has since urged Malawians to show their self-discipline and quiet resolve during the coronavirus pandemic.

The President thanked the front-line health workers including doctors and nurses during this increasingly challenging time of the virus pandemic.

Mutharika appealed to Malawians to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, maintain the extreme social distancing and “take necessary precautions“ to prevent the spread of coronavirus and fight to save lives.

The Secretary for Health, Dan Namalika, warned Wednesday morning that the situation could worsen if no bold decision is made quickly to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“We are at war and the war continues, it’s up to us Malawians to choose life, we have opportunity to control the disease,” he said.

Namarika cautioned that based on the Kuunika Modelling of the virus pandemic, out of the 17 million population, Lilongwe could be the hardest hit with 1.5 million Covi-19 patients’ expected and 5 000 deaths.

Malawi has a relatively small number of infections compared to other countries, but there are concerns a sudden surge in cases could lead to a major outbreak in the landlocked southern African poor nation.

